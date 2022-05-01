Short Interest in Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Increases By 53.6%

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.0 days.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS LSDAF opened at $103.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average is $122.37. Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $151.93.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.