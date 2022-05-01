Short Interest in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Expands By 48.3%

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the March 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,412,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $$9.82 on Friday. 13,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,602. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

