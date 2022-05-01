Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Declines By 31.4%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,999,100 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the March 31st total of 2,914,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 259.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMF opened at $10.44 on Friday. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

