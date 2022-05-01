Short Interest in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Rises By 41.6%

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the March 31st total of 734,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 496,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded down $9.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.49. The company had a trading volume of 857,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,493. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.67. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $92.77 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Life Storage will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 126.58%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Life Storage by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

