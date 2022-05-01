Short Interest in Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Declines By 33.3%

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MAGE stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. Magellan Gold has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.40.
Magellan Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
