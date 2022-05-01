Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Rises By 44.8%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the March 31st total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MZDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mazda Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of MZDAY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.51. 35,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,293. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

