Short Interest in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Decreases By 31.0%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the March 31st total of 11,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MUX stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.71.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MUX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on McEwen Mining from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McEwen Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,676,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 174,001 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,394,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 225,790 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,558,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after buying an additional 410,248 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,114,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 1,136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,773,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

