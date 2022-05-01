Short Interest in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Rises By 51.5%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,900 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the March 31st total of 163,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.02. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $33.57.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 48.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.60%.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers bought 12,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,552.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

