Short Interest in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Increases By 46.7%

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the March 31st total of 988,300 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 213,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research began coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 161,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,219. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average of $45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $291.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 18.24%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

