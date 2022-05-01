Short Interest in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Decreases By 32.8%

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the March 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:CAF opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 33,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

