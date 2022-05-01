Short Interest in MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Expands By 44.9%

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,500 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the March 31st total of 249,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 451.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MTYFF remained flat at $$41.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $56.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09.
A number of analysts have commented on MTYFF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.
