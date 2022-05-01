Short Interest in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Grows By 48.7%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the March 31st total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 163,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,783. The company has a market capitalization of $57.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.87. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $156.79 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 726.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Navios Maritime by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Navios Maritime by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Navios Maritime by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 134,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

