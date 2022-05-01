Short Interest in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Grows By 49.3%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 693,900 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the March 31st total of 464,800 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 305,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGames by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:NGMS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.07. 385,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,508. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $287.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88 and a beta of 2.38. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million. NeoGames had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 14.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoGames will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

