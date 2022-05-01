Short Interest in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Expands By 48.2%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,800 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the March 31st total of 1,228,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 151.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth $696,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter valued at about $1,503,000.

Nestlé stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $115.55 and a 52 week high of $143.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.72.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Nestlé to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

