Short Interest in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Declines By 29.7%

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NURO opened at $2.98 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 37.87% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NeuroMetrix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in NeuroMetrix by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NeuroMetrix by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NeuroMetrix by 3,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeuroMetrix (Get Rating)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.