Short Interest in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Grows By 47.1%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,030,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 10,220,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 196.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,714,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,165,000 after purchasing an additional 36,248,561 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $74,058,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 294.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,165,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247,393 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,108,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,721,000 after acquiring an additional 25,962,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,522,000 after acquiring an additional 23,101,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

EDU stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. 5,220,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,345,671. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $156.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.95.

EDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CLSA raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

