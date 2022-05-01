Short Interest in Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Expands By 42.9%

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Nomura Research Institute stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,832. Nomura Research Institute has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $45.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.