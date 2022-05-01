Short Interest in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Rises By 37.9%

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the March 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 15.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Bank in the third quarter worth $1,762,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 92.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Bank in the third quarter worth $1,481,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NBN traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.42. The stock had a trading volume of 20,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,730. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $41.05. The company has a market cap of $312.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.06 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northeast Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

