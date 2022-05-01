Short Interest in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Declines By 38.3%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the March 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 36,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,973. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%.
About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
