Short Interest in Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Increases By 44.8%

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,000 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the March 31st total of 173,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,510.0 days.

OCLCF remained flat at $$71.50 during trading on Friday. Oracle Co. Japan has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average is $81.55.

Get Oracle Co. Japan alerts:

Oracle Co. Japan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices for use in building and operating IT environments, such as cloud computing environments; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Co. Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Co. Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.