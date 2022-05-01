Short Interest in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Declines By 34.9%

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the March 31st total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of IX opened at $90.81 on Friday. ORIX has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.89 and a 200-day moving average of $100.14.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 10.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ORIX will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on ORIX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in ORIX by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in ORIX by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ORIX by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 293,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,230,000 after acquiring an additional 57,508 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ORIX by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ORIX by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 74,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

