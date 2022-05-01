Short Interest in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Grows By 50.5%

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the March 31st total of 129,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

ORRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $262.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $25.91.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 11.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Floyd E. Stoner bought 2,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,762.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

