Short Interest in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Drops By 34.9%

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the March 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 715,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRVA. Cowen upgraded Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $132,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,288 shares of company stock worth $2,482,053.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 77.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $21.99 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $275.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.06 million. Analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

