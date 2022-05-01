Short Interest in Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Expands By 38.5%

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
OTCMKTS PMCUF traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264. Pro Medicus has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41.
