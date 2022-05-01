Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Grows By 38.7%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the March 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 93.3% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 113.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIS opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.