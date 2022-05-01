Short Interest in PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Drops By 33.3%

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PTXKY opened at $4.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $4.73.

PT XL Axiata Tbk provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company offers cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet service provider, voice over Internet protocol, content provider, money remitter service, e-money issuance services, and Internet interconnection services.

