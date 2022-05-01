Short Interest in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Increases By 46.9%

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the March 31st total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNWK. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,028,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in RealNetworks during the 4th quarter worth about $980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RealNetworks by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 409,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RealNetworks by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 326,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its position in RealNetworks by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RNWK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 81,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,594. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

