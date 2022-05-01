Short Interest in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Drops By 31.8%

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,500 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the March 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $128,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $353,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRX. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Barclays cut their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE RRX opened at $127.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $125.42 and a 1 year high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

