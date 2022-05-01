Short Interest in Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Expands By 43.7%

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,052,200 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the March 31st total of 2,819,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,160,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:RLFTF remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,299. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07. Relief Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.31.
Relief Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
