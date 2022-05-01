Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Grows By 40.3%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,947,600 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the March 31st total of 2,100,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,352,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roche has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.67.

RHHBY stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.18. The company had a trading volume of 655,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,441. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.21. Roche has a 1-year low of $40.59 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.7922 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roche by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roche by 0.9% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 265,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Roche by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 59,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roche by 19.2% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 475,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after buying an additional 76,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roche in the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

