Short Interest in Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Expands By 54.7%

May 1st, 2022

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXFGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the March 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.2 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rotork from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOXF remained flat at $$3.76 during trading hours on Friday. Rotork has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $5.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50.

About Rotork (Get Rating)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

