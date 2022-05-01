Short Interest in Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Expands By 54.7%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the March 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.2 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rotork from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

Get Rotork alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOXF remained flat at $$3.76 during trading hours on Friday. Rotork has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $5.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.