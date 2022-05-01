Short Interest in Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Increases By 44.4%

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RUBSF remained flat at $$27.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69. Rubis has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $47.58.

Rubis, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates in two divisions, Retail & Marketing and Support & Services, It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, biofuels, fertilizers, molasses, edible oils, and agri-food products; and trades in and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, commercial fuel oil, aviation and marine fuel, and lubricants, as well as butane and propane.

