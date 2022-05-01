Short Interest in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Decreases By 31.0%

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RXR Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. RXR Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

