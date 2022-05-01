Short Interest in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Drops By 35.5%

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the March 31st total of 271,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 779,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:SJT opened at $10.62 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $12.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0829 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 9,553.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

