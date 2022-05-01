Short Interest in SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) Declines By 35.4%

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 71,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 185,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SharpLink Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SharpLink Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in SharpLink Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SharpLink Gaming by 1,000.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 262,100 shares during the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBET opened at $1.03 on Friday. SharpLink Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. owns and operates an online platform that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to betting content. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

