Short Interest in Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Declines By 30.4%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of SMNNY stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.35. Shimano has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77.
Shimano Company Profile (Get Rating)
