Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Decreases By 57.6%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the March 31st total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SMMNY traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 115,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,093. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $38.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMMNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €77.50 ($83.33) to €71.10 ($76.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €71.00 ($76.34) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.05.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

