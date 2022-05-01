Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Decreases By 57.6%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the March 31st total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SMMNY traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 115,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,093. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $38.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07.
Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter.
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Healthineers (SMMNY)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.