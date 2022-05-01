Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Declines By 29.8%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS SNMRY opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. Snam has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $12.68.

Get Snam alerts:

Snam Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.