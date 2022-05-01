Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Rises By 43.8%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the March 31st total of 779,100 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 486,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of NYSE IPOD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 480,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,420. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPOD. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
