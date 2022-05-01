Short Interest in Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Increases By 42.4%

Posted by on May 1st, 2022

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSFGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,500 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the March 31st total of 246,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.1 days.

Shares of SLSSF traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $10.04. 375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,472. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94. Solaris Resources has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $13.41.

SLSSF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Solaris Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

Solaris Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.