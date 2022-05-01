Short Interest in Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Increases By 42.4%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,500 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the March 31st total of 246,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.1 days.

Shares of SLSSF traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $10.04. 375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,472. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94. Solaris Resources has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $13.41.

SLSSF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Solaris Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

