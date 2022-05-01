Short Interest in Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Decreases By 33.0%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the March 31st total of 151,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

OTCMKTS:EDTXF opened at $0.25 on Friday. Spectral Medical has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative net margin of 428.71% and a negative return on equity of 357.52%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Spectral Medical will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

