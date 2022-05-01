Short Interest in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Declines By 36.8%

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the March 31st total of 40,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SGU traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. Star Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $402.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $488.27 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.37%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Star Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,813,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,536,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Star Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 683,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Star Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Star Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Star Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

