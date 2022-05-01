Short Interest in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expands By 40.5%

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,800 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the March 31st total of 452,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 154,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of SRI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.71. 185,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,254. The company has a market capitalization of $538.48 million, a PE ratio of 179.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. Stoneridge has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $34.34.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Stoneridge had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor bought 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 90.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Stoneridge by 25.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Stoneridge by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Stoneridge by 20.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Stoneridge by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 189,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

