Short Interest in SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Declines By 36.6%

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,552,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HYSR remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. 3,934,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,234,078. SunHydrogen has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

About SunHydrogen

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimic photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

