Short Interest in SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Declines By 36.6%

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,552,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HYSR remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. 3,934,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,234,078. SunHydrogen has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
About SunHydrogen (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunHydrogen (HYSR)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SunHydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunHydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.