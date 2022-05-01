Short Interest in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Increases By 45.6%

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,000 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the March 31st total of 268,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of SANW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 72,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,083. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $53.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.05. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 34.58% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

