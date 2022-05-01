Short Interest in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Expands By 48.7%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,570,000 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the March 31st total of 12,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE TSM traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,629,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,074,294. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $90.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

