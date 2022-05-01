Short Interest in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Expands By 48.6%

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The LGL Group stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LGL stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.49.

The LGL Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($3.32). The LGL Group had a net margin of 52.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. On average, analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The LGL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

