Short Interest in Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Grows By 37.6%

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the March 31st total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,684,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Todos Medical stock opened at 0.01 on Friday. Todos Medical has a 52-week low of 0.01 and a 52-week high of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.04.
About Todos Medical (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Todos Medical (TOMDF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Todos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Todos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.