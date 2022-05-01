Short Interest in Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Grows By 37.6%

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the March 31st total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,684,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Todos Medical stock opened at 0.01 on Friday. Todos Medical has a 52-week low of 0.01 and a 52-week high of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.04.

About Todos Medical

Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease.

