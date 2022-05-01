Short Interest in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Rises By 47.1%

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,600 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 368,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,083.2 days.
Tokyu Fudosan stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. Tokyu Fudosan has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $6.75.
About Tokyu Fudosan
