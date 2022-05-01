Short Interest in Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Drops By 32.9%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZFGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the March 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOTZF. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

TOTZF stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $7.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

